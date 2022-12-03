The group stage matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end on December 2. However, the knockout matches are going to kick-start today.

Football fans across the world are in for an exciting weekend ahead as the knockout stage matches begin today.

The top 2 teams in each of the 8 groups will qualify for the round of 16, which will start from Saturday.

The first knockout match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. In the second match of the round of 16, Argentina, led by Leo Messi, will lock horns with Australia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match timings today

Netherlands vs USA: 8.30 PM (IST)

Argentina vs Australia: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

Both the ’round of 16 matches’ will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

