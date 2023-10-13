Acting on a story published by EastMojo, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench has issued a notice to the state of Sikkim, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), and Sikkim Urja Limited regarding a suo motu matter related to the recent breach of the Chungthang Hydro Dam.

This notice comes in response to a news article published in EastMojo on October 4, 2023, titled ‘Sikkim: Here’s why the Chungthang Hydro Dam breach is a big deal‘.

The NGT has scheduled a hearing for this matter on October 20, 2023, at its Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi office. The authorities are expected to present their reports and explanations during the hearing. Failure to appear may result in the case being heard and decided in their absence.

The NGT’s action “demonstrates its concern for environmental issues and safety in light of the recent dam breach incident in Sikkim,” the notice said.

The NGT is a specialised judicial body that handles cases related to environmental protection and conservation in India.

