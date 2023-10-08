The entire Himalyan Range doesn't have Early Warning System: Sikkim MP

Chungthang: In June 2021, Sikkim Government had requested the central government for an Early Warning System to be installed as a precautionary measure against a possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.
Following the GLOF of South Lhonak Lake, upon being asked by the media on Sunday, Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba shared, “Even the Government of India and the concerned ministry are working on the installation of the Early Warning System. In the entire Himalayan Range, the EWS is yet to be installed, but the work is going on. As far as I know, a certain amount has been sanctioned in the previous budget. The implementation process is there. But we are yet to have that complete warning system. As far as this calamity is concerned, the warning was given, that is how a whole lot of people could be saved. They were evacuated before the flood could hit Chungthang. There was a certain level of warning issued. At this point when we have such advanced technology, this can be improved in the coming years. Given the disaster that we faced, we will request the central government to reconsider this very seriously.”
There is a debate whether this was a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood or a cloudburst, the MP answered, “Because of climate change, there is glacial instability, not only in our Himalayan State but the entire Himalayan Range. But to ascertain whether it was a GLOF or a cloudburst, an expert committee will be formed by the government. The central government is keen on knowing all these things. After the expert committee comments on this, only then can we ascertain.”
On the absence of National Disaster Relief Force, the MP answered, “There is NDRF in Rangpo and Singtam, but in this part of the State, there is no communication currently. We do not have an alternative route to come here (Chungthang). We had to walk one or two hours; it took us 2-3 days to reach here. Now we have NDRF here; we were trying to airlift them, but the weather conditions were inappropriate. So the NDRF will be here, some have already reached here.”
On being asked how a private helicopter of Teesta Urja Limited could reach Lachung but not that of the Indian Air Force, Subba answered, “We took a single flight to ensure that Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama could reach Lachung. That too was also carried out forcefully. But we couldn’t have multiple flights; we tried, but we couldn’t, it failed.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On being asked about the lack of intervention by the Central government, the MP answered, “The central government has sanctioned 40 plus Crore Rupees as Disaster Relief Fund; this is merely the first phase of funds, and more funds will follow. Even the MOS Home is in Gangtok currently; they are having a discussion with the State government. Also, he must have met the Chief Minister today. The Central government is with us; they are helping us. We are hopeful that during reconstruction, they will help us.”
Also Read | Sikkim floods reiterate need for a robust civil society
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim floods: Chungthang gets bamboo bridge after 5 days, hundreds rescued
- The entire Himalyan Range doesn’t have Early Warning System: Sikkim MP
- Sikkim floods: Army hit hard; 8 personnel confirmed dead
- Meghalaya: Four members of a family buried alive in landslide
- MEA helps 27 Meghalaya students leave Israel, reach Egypt
- Mizoram: Residents turn to tiny local boats as NH 302 remains in dire condition