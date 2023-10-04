Sikkim: Here's why the Chungthang Hydro-dam breach is a big deal

Guwahati: As per reports, major flooding in Chungthang around 1 am on October 4 quickly spread to other districts, causing significant damage to public property and infrastructure. The flooding was caused by a glacial lake outburst flood of the South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

Flash floods have majorly disrupted communication networks in Chungthang and Mangan districts and districts have initiated evacuations in vulnerable areas in response. Reportedly, 23 Army personnel are missing at the time of filing this report.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The breach of Sikkim’s Chungthang Hydro-Dam has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about its implications.

It is to be noted that the dam is an integral part of the 1200 MW mega Teesta Stage III Hydro Electric Project, developed by Teesta Urja. With a gross head of 817 metres and a net head of 778 metres, it stands as a crucial source of power generation.

Also Read | South Lhonak lake bursts, Sikkim on high alert

The breach has led to the release of an astonishing 5.08 million cubic metres of water from the hydro reservoir; and this deluge is now hurtling down the mountains, causing alarm among nearby communities.

The scale of this breach is a matter of grave concern, with potential consequences ranging from environmental damage to the displacement of residents downstream.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chungthang Hydro-Dam breach underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and ongoing maintenance in the hydroelectric sector. It serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects and the need for robust disaster preparedness.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation and working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this disastruous breach.

Also Read | Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









