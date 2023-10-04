Sikkim: Here's why the Chungthang Hydro-dam breach is a big deal

Guwahati: As per reports, major flooding in Chungthang around 1 am on October 4 quickly spread to other districts, causing significant damage to public property and infrastructure. The flooding was caused by a glacial lake outburst flood of the South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.
Flash floods have majorly disrupted communication networks in Chungthang and Mangan districts and districts have initiated evacuations in vulnerable areas in response. Reportedly, 23 Army personnel are missing at the time of filing this report.
The breach of Sikkim’s Chungthang Hydro-Dam has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about its implications.
It is to be noted that the dam is an integral part of the 1200 MW mega Teesta Stage III Hydro Electric Project, developed by Teesta Urja. With a gross head of 817 metres and a net head of 778 metres, it stands as a crucial source of power generation.
Also Read | South Lhonak lake bursts, Sikkim on high alert
The breach has led to the release of an astonishing 5.08 million cubic metres of water from the hydro reservoir; and this deluge is now hurtling down the mountains, causing alarm among nearby communities.
The scale of this breach is a matter of grave concern, with potential consequences ranging from environmental damage to the displacement of residents downstream.
The Chungthang Hydro-Dam breach underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and ongoing maintenance in the hydroelectric sector. It serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects and the need for robust disaster preparedness.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation and working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this disastruous breach.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Here’s why the Chungthang Hydro-dam breach is a big deal
- What happens when pharmaceutical pollutants enter the environment?
- RPF cracks down on railway theft, arrests 18
- Sikkim govt informs extent of damage caused by glacial lake outburst flood
- Himalayan plunder: 3 million Indians live in areas that can be swept by glacial lake floods, says study
- From glacier melting to rise in glacial lakes, eastern Himalaya most hit by climate change