Indian army rescues 300 more tourists from North Sikkim

Following extensive damage to roads and terrain caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in North Sikkim, the Indian Army rescued 300 more tourists on Sunday.

Troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued rescue efforts throughout Sunday morning, at Chungthang in North Sikkim. On Saturday, they had conducted rescue and relief operations, and evacuated several stranded tourists from the land-slide affected areas of the state.

300 tourists were assisted to cross over a make-shift bridge and move towards Gangtok.

As reports of 300 tourists coming down from Lachung and Lachen surfaced, troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps, were prepared to provide aid and assistance. By 11 am, on Sunday, all the 300 tourists were assisted to cross over a make-shift bridge and move towards Gangtok.

Additionally, the army provided the tourists with food, shelter, and medical aid.

Meanwhile, at around 12:15 pm, when a tourist fell unconscious the Army’s medical team immediately swung into action. The patient was immediately evacuated by ambulance and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment.

As per sources in the Army, the medical condition of the patient is currently stable.

Amid incidents of land-slides and road blocks in North Sikkim due to the monsoon, the Sikkim government has put a pause to handing out new tourist permits.

