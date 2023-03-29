Gangtok: Aaron E. Lepcha, a resident of Namprick, Tingvong, Upper Dzongu, Mangan district, successfully defended his thesis on “Uses of Mobile Phone gaming and Gratification: A Study on the Responses of Sikkim Teenagers” under the supervision of Dr Pooja Basnet from the Department of Mass Communication, Sikkim University.

This study on mobile phone gaming is arguably the first research in Sikkim done on gaming habits and their effects on the teens in the areas of academic and social lives of the teenagers studying in the different schools of Sikkim.

The research delves into the habit of mobile phone gaming in Sikkimese teenagers studying in the 16 different schools of Sikkim.

A preliminary study was done on mobile gaming and teens, which opens avenues for future researchers to continue.

Mobile gaming in Sikkim is relatively new and very few studies have been done till 2019. Therefore, this study tries to get information on the situation of gaming and teenagers.

The study reveals that children play games as it gratifies their social, emotional, and achievement form of gratification.

Lepcha is a Gold Medallist in Masters from the Department of Mass Communication, Sikkim University from his batch of 2013-2015.

He is a UGC NET-JRF holder and is currently working as the District Information Officer (DIO) in Soreng district, Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim.

During his research period, he has presented many papers in the field of mobile gaming and gratifications, video gaming and gender and other similar topics related to gaming in universities across India at both national and international conferences.

He thanked Sikkim University and the Department of Mass Communication for giving him the academic opportunity and acknowledged everyone who has helped him during his research.

Lepcha dedicated his thesis to the people of Dzongu and Sikkim.

