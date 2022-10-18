Guwahati: Indian Ambassador to Hungary Partha Satpathy has expressed his desire to showcase products from Sikkim in embassies abroad.

He said this at a meeting held yesterday by the Sikkim government showcasing its products and tourism.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary was attended by Ambassador to Hungary as a special guest. Heads of the department and senior officials were also present.

He suggested that by tying up with brands, while also protecting their intellectual property rights, the local designs, handicrafts, and extracting essences of local varieties of fruits would find their place in many international markets.

During the meeting, a presentation was made by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and the Stake Holders TAAS (Travel Agent Association of Sikkim) to depict Sikkim Tourism.

During the presentation of the tourism department the Chief Engineer, Neeraj Pradhan delineated the success story of tourism in Sikkim along with its strength and challenges.

A detailed presentation on adventure tourism sustainable rural tourism and high-altitude trekking was made.

The Department of Agriculture made a presentation on activities like organic farming and certification with specific reference to the organic value chain development of the following focus commodities viz., ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, buckwheat, Sikkim mandarin and peas.

During the presentation, the activities under the Department in creating end-to-end value chains to link producers with consumers as well as the assistance available under production, processing and marketing components were highlighted.

Six exporters (2 from Sikkim and 4 from other parts of the country) also made presentations about their organic businesses and the scope for it in Sikkim. They were keen on establishing long-term business relationships with the organic producers of the state.

