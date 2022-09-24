Gangtok: Days after pro-dam supporters staged a protest rally in Mangan, North Sikkim, a tweet by Sunil Saraogi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay inviting investors to invest in Sikkim hydroelectric projects has raised a furore on the social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, Saraogi, who is also the Executive Chairman of Teesta Urja Private Limited, tweeted: “Dear @TataPower @gautam_adani @AdaniKaran @PranavAdani @AdaniOnline @anandmahindra @MahindraRise @ReNew_Power We invite you to participate in hydro power sector in Sikkim. HCM @PSTamangGolay is keen to augment the capacity. This land of opportunities welcomes you @MinOfPower.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reacting to the tweet, senior journalist Mita Zulca was quoted as saying, “Come one, come all..to this ‘land of opportunities’. OSD to CM invites Adani etc to build more dams.”

Another citizen Deepak Tewari wrote, “30% dasai discount on the motherland too? I feel numb seeing this tweet by one S. Sunil. The person is openly inviting corporates to come and take over the natural resources that belong to us. Resources that were left behind by our forefathers for us to take care of and nurture, resources that we need to leave behind for our children and their children.”

Challenging Saraogi’s statement, Deepak wrote, “Who has empowered this man to start brokering something that belongs to us? What is the actual deal? This is like someone putting up adverts of my house on sale without my consent. Our Government, that has given this man a high level position has some serious explanations to give. Do we not react when someone is seeking buyers for our motherland? Are we ok with this …. too?”

Similarly, Reform Call’s member politician Prashant Babu Chettri, wrote, “We have a new Well wisher in Sikkim keen to destroy our rivers and land,” in his social media.

Social Activist Passang Gyali Sherpa wrote, “Real Lotharkey (squirrel) Will Government of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay explain this????.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another journalist Sarikah Atreya wrote, “janha bagthiyo (bagcha) teesta rangit. First we have “pro dam” supporters demanding quick implementation of a controversial hydro power project in North Sikkim. And now this. A call with open arms to investors to build more dams in Sikkim… The timing cannot be missed… #disappointed.”

Many others also commented on the invite by Saraogi, questioning his intentions.

Also Read | Sikkim: Investment Summit postponed for absence of industrial policy

Trending Stories









