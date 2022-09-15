The Dalai Lama to visit Sikkim in October after 12 years

Gangtok: Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Sikkim in October, later this year. The Dalai Lama had last visited Sikkim in 2010.

Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama has extended an invitation to the Tibetan spiritual leader for his visit in October later this year. The Minister had led a delegation from Sikkim to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to extend the invitation.

“The Dalai Lama on the contrary expressed a keen desire to visit Sikkim, which he claimed to be always dear to him, and graciously accepted the invitation for which we are highly grateful. His Holiness expressed his deep gratitude for the invitation and enquired about the well-being of the people of Sikkim”, shared the Minister through a press release.

Similarly, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay also shared in social media, “I am joyful that His Holiness accepted the invitation to visit our state. His benign presence will be a great privilege for the devotees to seek his blessings”.

