Gangtok: Thangu, the last habitable village in North Sikkim, now boasts an imposing statue of a snow leopard or saagey, as it is known locally. The statue was unveiled on the occasion of Pang Lhabsol, as part of an initiative to spread awareness of the endangered species commonly found in North Sikkim and the Tibetan highlands.

The statue is aimed at sensitising tourists towards the importance of the rare animal, which is the focal species for the Secure Himalaya project, and also towards the significance of Thangu and Gurudongmar areas as snow leopard habitats. the snow leopard is classified as a vulnerable animal by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

The project was under Global Environment Facility – Government of India under United Nations Development Project’s Secure Himalaya initiative. The statue was constructed in collaboration with the Lachen Tourism Development Committee (LTDC), and the Lachen Dzumsa.

The statue of the snow leopard was unveiled during the Pang Lhabsol festival, in the presence of Lachen Pipons (village headmen) along with field officials of Kanchenjunga National Park, and Forest officials under Mangan territorial divisions. Rituals were performed while unveiling the statue by monks from the Thangu monastery.

On the occasion, 20 Dokpas (yak herders) were also given jackets, high-quality boots, and solar lights with mobile-charging capability by the Lachen Pipons and members of the Lachen Dzumsa.

The yak herders were also given pictorial manuals to note down future sightings of snow leopards. The herders were sensitised about threats from the animal and also informed of the necessity of a database on biodiversity and its associated threats in the area.

