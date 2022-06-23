Sikkim is thinking of reintroducing the famous lost heritage “Old Silk Route” which was used by the Britishers for trade with Tibet.

Pakyong Deputy Commissioner Tashi Chophel along with Engineers from the culture department, a team of Majdoor Indrani Samaj, 130 RCC took a recce today at the Lingtam Padamchen GPU on the invitation from the panchayat president and panchayat members under the Lingtam Padamchen GPU to see the possibilities of reintroducing famous lost heritage “Old Silk Route” which was used by the Britishers for trade with Tibet, which can also boost tourism activities in the region along with local employment.

The region has 629 households with 101 homestays.

As there are no other items in the itinerary, tourists travelling use this place as a one-night halt destination only for those who travel to Zuluk and Gnathang valley.

The team hiked from Que Khola- Nimachen- Padamchen to Eco Park. On the way come old Mani Lakhang, Tashi Chokerling Gumpa and Shivalaya Mandir and a Devithan.

Sonam Gyaltsen from Echostream gave suggestions to the stakeholders present on culture and nature mapping, and on how local knowledge can be marketed to tourists who come to visit the place. Kushal Gurung (Bird Watcher) spoke on how the bird enthusiasts come from various regions and boost the local economy and also added that the region has admirable flora and fauna.

The deputy commissioner assured all necessary help to complete the project along with the engineering cell under the culture department on the revival of heritage old silk route walk with eco-friendly natural materials to make the walk and hike more traditionally authentic in close connection with nature.

Another official, Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, believed that if the “Heritage Old Silk Route ” walk is introduced, then quality tourists can have one more interesting item on the travel menu and instead of a one-night halt destination, there will be possibilities of extending their visit for a couple of days in the region and help gain economic opportunities for people in the area.

He also informed the stakeholders on how Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has been very keen to promote and boost tourism after the pandemic.

He also highlighted upcoming traditional homestay projects, which will help promote the culture and ethnicity of our region to the rest of the world.

