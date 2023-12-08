'Guess the Pervert' challenges perceptions, unveils societal hypocrisy

Film festivals unfailingly unveil the pinnacle of cinematic brilliance, yet my city, Guwahati, doesn’t nearly have as many film festivals as I would love for it to have and bask in the glory of this cultural feast. These events serve as a respite from the deluge of mediocre entertainment we’ve been programmed to accept as art, compelling us to applaud. They offer a welcome escape from consumer-centric fare, compelling us to take notice of neglected subjects and themes that otherwise would hardly find their way to our screens.

In the realm of short films, the competition section in Film Festivals is a treasure trove of audacious works by emerging filmmakers. These individuals, driven by a profound love for their craft, bypass the allure of commercial cinematic fame, focusing instead on creating films that resonate with their beliefs. Operating on shoestring budgets, every rupee is meticulously utilized, ensuring the film onscreen vividly displays its financial investment.

Amidst the plethora of films at the 16th International Guwahati Film Festival, Xahid Khan’s ‘Guess the Pervert’ stands out. The film delves into societal perceptions, documenting reactions when a man defies conventional norms by purchasing women’s lingerie. The questions raised — Is he a pervert? A degenerate? Is his sexuality questionable? — shatter our delicate constructs of righteousness.

Xahid’s film masterfully explores the human tendency to judge without understanding the motives behind actions. It challenges the societal taboo surrounding seemingly mundane aspects of our lives, such as buying lingerie. The film’s brilliance lies in its ability to portray this idiocracy with compelling and impactful storytelling and performances.

A sense of finality permeates the film, reinforced by the confident execution and the strategic omission of dialogues. The absence of verbal communication allows the audience to connect with the characters on a visceral level, making the film accessible and resonant. It is the audiences who are trusted by Xahid to connect the dots in the story and in their minds as the film unfolds.

Kritiman Kashyap and Navarun Choudhury’s pitch-perfect score complements the narrative, enhancing crucial moments without dictating emotions. The film’s sound design by Raktim Ranjan Saikia is crucial in the absence of dialogue and contributes to its realistic feel. Through a seamless blend of sound, editing, cinematography, and stellar performances, ‘Guess the Pervert’ achieves a rare harmony, capturing the essence of the screenplay and powerfully delivering an important social message that it never tries to force-feed.

Xahid Khan deserves applause for his nuanced and honest approach to storytelling and direction, avoiding the pitfalls of sensationalism. By presenting a simple aspect of daily life as a profound commentary on societal perceptions, he captivates our attention and forces introspection.

The film’s potential to influence a shift in behavior, even for a single individual, would mark its greatest triumph. As it vies for the Best Short Film award at the 16th International Guwahati Film Festival, one can only hope that its impact is recognized and celebrated.

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

