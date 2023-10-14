Himalayan cuppa: How coffee found a home in Sikkim
Sikkim Coffee founder Sangpo Tenzin

We’ve all walked into a place catering to coffee lovers at least once in our lives and indulged in the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. Whether it’s the popular crowded cafe, a quaint little coffee shop, or a coffee connoisseur’s home, that enticing aroma can often make one wonder: “Where is this coffee from?”

While Turkish, Vietnamese, Brazilian, Ethiopian, and South Indian coffee are often talked about, Northeast Indian coffee is rarely in the spotlight.

However, there is a growing trend of sustainable coffee growers and roasters in India’s first organic state. Imagine a pristine place where coffee is farmed, roasted, and brewed in harmony with nature......

