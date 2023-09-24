How do you perceive a community’s standing in society? Is it by how they are represented? Or is it based on, say, how the Indian Constitution treats them in relation to another, more influential, community? How about something more basic and rudimentary? Like, access to safer public spaces or even police officials as and when needed.
There is no denying that societal marginalisation limits the access to opportunities and perpetuates discrimination.
Look at something as simple as voting rights. If you are a citizen of India, you get the right to vote. Sure, there are exceptions, but there is every chance that for the majority, voting is no longer even a right but a duty. Take this August 2023 report, which points out that there are over 1.76 crore voters in Assam. And how......
