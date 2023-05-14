Balancing motherhood & mental health

May is not just a month to celebrate the special bond between a mother and her child. This month also marks the observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The month of May is dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding of mental health issues and encouraging individuals to take action towards improving their mental well-being.

As we celebrate the beauty of motherhood in magnificent May, let us also take a moment to reflect upon the importance of our mental health.

It’s easy to overlook our mental well-being in the midst of our busy lives as moms. However, mental health is just as important as our physical health. Struggles with anxiety, depression, or postpartum disorders can have a significant impact on our overall well being, and it’s important to take care of ourselves.

Thus, in this fast-paced modern world, mental health has become an area of growing concern, affecting individuals from all walks of life, including women. Sadly, some stubborn minds still dismiss mental health as nothing but a myth.

However, extensive research conducted by the Department of Psychology at Andhra University found that during the COVID-19 lockdown, women were more susceptible to mental health issues than men. Therefore, it is crucial for mothers to prioritise their mental well-being and take some time out for themselves.

I know life can get crazy sometimes, but taking time out for hobbies or activities that bring you joy can work wonders for your mental health. Whether it’s painting, dancing, reading, writing, or just taking a relaxing stroll, finding something that you love to do can help calm your minds and alleviate stress.

You can also set aside at least 30 minutes daily for physical activity, which can include simple exercises like walking, yoga, zumba, or meditation. Engaging in physical activity helps combat stress and anxiety, which are significant contributors to lifestyle diseases. Additionally, laughter therapy, known for reducing stress levels, has also been proven to have remarkable positive effects on mental health.

Another potent method for cultivating a healthy mindset is practicing gratitude. Despite the imperfections and challenges in life, it is crucial to appreciate and be thankful for what we have. Offering gratitude is known to improve mood, reduce stress, and facilitate better sleep.

Last but not least, seeking support when needed, whether through support groups or therapy, is also important in ensuring good mental health. Having a support system is important to help process difficult emotions and experiences. Reaching out for help can give clarity and provide insight into how to move forward. It can also help build self-confidence and increase resilience.

A mother’s love knows no bounds, and neither does the weight of her responsibilities. From the moment she becomes a mother, a woman takes on the role of a caregiver, a teacher, a protector, and a role model. The endless hours of sleepless nights, the constant worry, the balancing act of work and family, can be overwhelming.

Dear Mothers, this mother’s day, make a commitment to step back and prioritise self-care. You deserve to be happy, healthy, and thriving, both physically and mentally. Let’s remember, a healthy body and a healthy mind go hand in hand, and you deserve nothing less than the best!

The author is an experienced content specialist with over a decade of expertise in writing and editing. Born and brought up in Guwahati, she currently resides in New Delhi and is the proud mother of a smart 6-year-old boy

