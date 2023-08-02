73% from NE travel outside for better medical care: Study

Guwahati: According to a pan-India report titled ‘State of Healthcare in Rural India – 2023’, 73% of Indians suffering from non-communicable diseases from the northeastern states of India migrate to other states for treatments.
The report, conducted by the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU), a collaboration between Transform Rural India and Sambodhi Research Pvt. Ltd was released on Tuesday at the India Rural Colloquy – A Rural Renaissance in Delhi.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the current healthcare scenario in rural areas and gives valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities for transforming rural healthcare delivery. Conducted with a sample size of 6,478 respondents across 20 states, the survey represents a diverse range of rural communities across India.
As per the report, India, over the past decade, has gained a reputation for providing high-quality medical services at low costs to medical tourists travelling from across the globe, with the country’s health and wellness industry booming under Government’s increased focus.
However, while services for international medical professionals have gained momentum, ‘Domestic Medical Tourism’ has been overlooked. This is evident from the significant 63% of Indians with family members suffering from NCD (non-communicable diseases) choosing to migrate to states outside of theirs to access better healthcare services.
The report stated that 73% in the North East travel for treatments of NCD (non-communicable diseases). This statistic is at 60% for people in the northern states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab 44% in central India’s states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, 29%, 28%, & 27% in the West, South, East, respectively.
Shyamal Santra, Associate Director of Public Health and Nutrition at Transform Rural India, said, “Echoing the experiences and expectations shared by the people living in Rural India, it is evident that there are no alternatives to improved, modernised and transformed healthcare services at primary level with a specific focus on under-developed regions to improve patient satisfaction and reducing the need of long-distance travel for treatment”.
Santra said that the compulsion of travel in the quest for quality medical treatment adds to the emotional and financial stress of the patients and their families.
“By adopting a ‘whole of system, whole of society’ approach to offer ‘state of the art’ infrastructure and quality services locally, we can alleviate the burden on patients and make healthcare more inclusive and equitable across the country. Simultaneously careful attention is required on trust-building efforts within local healthcare eco-systems (bringing innovations, start-ups, public, private, etc) and communities to create a conducive environment for patients to access comprehensive care services within locality,” Sandra added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This report was launched at the India Rural Colloquy 2023 in Delhi, an event that features well over 100 thought leaders – in development, culture, business, and beyond – in over two dozen conversations in four Indian cities.
The aim of the survey is to bring people together in hopes of finding actionable solutions to the challenges facing rural India, in an unusual event in that includes on-the-ground voices from those at the sharp end of rural development.
Also read: Nagaland orders govt doctors to end private practice
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why India risks a quantum tech brain drain
- Mizoram: Amid tensions, BJP challenges ruling MNF to leave NDA
- WB has adopted only 4-yr-long UG programme as part of NEP 2020: Edu Minister
- 73% from NE travel outside for better medical care: Study
- Poaching, dev projects could deplete tiger populations in NE, says report
- Mizoram: Two held with heroin in Siaha