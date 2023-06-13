Guwahati: As southwest monsoon lashed most parts of Northeast India with intense rainfall in the past week, the latest update issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that some parts of the region, including Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura have received deficit rains, while states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim have received excess rainfall over the past few days.
According to the met department, Meghalaya recorded -45% rain deficit, while states like Mizoram and Tripura recorded-65% and -88% large rain deficit respectively.
As per the IMD data, Meghalaya received an actual rainfall of 12.7 mm against the normal of 19.4mm, Mizoram received 5.0 mm against the normal of 14.1mm and Tripura recorded only 1.9 mm of rainfall against the normal of 16.1mm during this period.
On the other hand, states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim received large excess rainfall while Assam received excess rainfall.
Meanwhile, Manipur also received normal rainfall, as per the latest IMD update.
Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 68% more rainfall by receiving 24.5 mm of rain against the normal of 14.6 mm, Nagaland recorded 160% of excessive rainfall by receiving 22.6 mm of rain against the normal of 8.7 mm, and Sikkim recorded 158% of rainfall as it received 36.2 mm against the normal of 14.0 mm.
“Assam is said to have received excess rainfall of 68% as it recorded 18.9 mm of actual rainfall against the normal of 12.8 mm and Manipur recorded normal rainfall of 9.4mm against the normal of 10.0 mm,” said Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Deputy Director General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati.
Previously, the IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over the region for the next five days from June 9-13.
However, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has predicted that for the next five days light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The Met department has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the following days.
States like Meghalaya is expected to receive heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next few days. Meanwhile Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur will experience heavy to very rainfall, the regional Met department said.
