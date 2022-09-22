Assam: Guwahati-based Piazza wins Best Standalone Restaurant 2022

Guwahati: Guwahati-based Piazza, a multi cuisine restaurant bar, bagged the award for Best Standalone Restaurant 2022-East at the first ET Hospitality World Restaurants and Nightlife Awards ceremony held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

The awards recognise the best restaurants and bars across the country after a stringent process of elimination.

Karen Yepthomi’s famed Dzukou Tribal Kitchen won the Best Regional Standalone-North. Dzukou Tribal Kitchen, Delhi serves authentic Naga food, with ingredients sourced from Nagaland.

This year’s grand jury included celebrity chef and restaurateur Ranveer Brar and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur among others.

Dedicating the award to the people of Assam, founder and owner of Piazza, Vinay Chamaria said, “We didn’t expect to win when we were asked to participate as we were competing with the best in the country across all metros. We were over the moon when we got this recognition.”

“This award is special as it reinforces our faith in humility and customer service. By mid-2023 we shall open a second outlet in Goa,” he added.

Piazza has won seven national and regional awards since its establishment in 2018 including the Best Standalone Restaurant at the Indian Restaurant Congress and Awards 2021. It was also adjudged Restaurant of the Year 2020 at Guwahati Food Awards.

