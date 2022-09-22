Ajmal Perfumes launches gift sets this Durga Puja

Guwahati: Ajmal Perfumes will mark this festive season with an exhaustive array of curated perfume gift sets and customised gifting options to celebrate every mood.

Ajmal Perfumes is a homegrown brand known for its range of exquisite fragrances. With a mission of ‘crafting memories’, the brand has been innovating and transforming perfumery into an art of long-lasting memories through its fragrances, since 1951.

The specially-curated perfume gift sets capture and invokes the different facets of the feminine spirit. Just in time for Durga Puja, the collection reflects the authentic richness, celebrating the bold and playful moments of the festival.

“No ensemble for joyous festivities is complete without a fragrance. A perfume is like a piece of invisible jewellery, which can accentuate how we look as it impacts how we feel about ourselves,” said Abdulla Ajmal, perfumist and business mentor, NHA division, Ajmal and Sons.

The perfume gift sets will be available at Pantaloons stores across 26 eastern cities, including Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Dimapur, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Bhubaneswar. These gift sets will also be available at prominent stores like Sohum Shopping, Platinum Gateway, and Dabur NewU, in Guwahati, along with brand kiosks in City Centre and GS Road.

Ajmal Perfumes, in association with Pantaloons, offers an exclusive Puja customised gifting offer. Customers can choose multiple products to customise a gift set for their loved ones and avail of special discounts and free products. This exclusive offer will be available through September and October at more than 50 Pantaloons stores across eastern India.

“Post-pandemic, consumer gifting habits have shifted from traditional options to more thoughtful gifts that focus on self-love, grooming, and self-expression. Last year, we partnered with the House of Anita Dongre, and co-created a collection of fragrances for the modern Indian woman, celebrating her different moods and personalities,” said Saurav Bhattacharya, President, Ajmal and Sons – NHA division, India.

