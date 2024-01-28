Ever wondered where one could encounter not just the highest plant diversity but also the highest species density in the Himalayan region? Sikkim takes the spotlight, not only boasting the highest plant diversity but also claiming the title for the highest species density, as revealed by a comprehensive study on data synthesis for biodiversity science. This study focused on a database highlighting the plant diversity of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

Recently, the state achieved yet another milestone by recording the highest elevation for tigers in the country and spotting the elusive Tibetan Brown Bear.

Conducted by a research team from the Centre for Biodiversity & Taxonomy at the University of Kashmir, the study was led by Dr Anzar A Khuroo, Associate Professor at the University.

Contributing significantly to the total database of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), the Himalaya and Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspots showcased 10,277 and 5436 species, respectively. On average, each state within the IHR was found to house approximately 2,882 plant species.

Spanning from Jammu and Kashmir in the northwest to Arunachal Pradesh in the east, the IHR comprises 13 states/union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Darjeeling (West Bengal), and the mountainous regions of Assam. Recognised for hosting the world’s highest elevational gradients, the IHR supports incredible plant diversity across various forest types, ranging from tropical and temperate to subalpine.

The study’s findings revealed that Sikkim recorded the highest number of plant species (5090), followed by Arunachal Pradesh (4907) and Uttarakhand (4352). In terms of species density, Sikkim once again claimed the top spot with a value of 0.717 species per square kilometre, followed by Darjeeling (0.667 species/sq km), Nagaland (0.143 species/sq km), and Tripura (0.130 species/sq km). Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest value of 0.015 species per square kilometre.

Breaking down the dominant growth forms in the native flora of the IHR, herbs led the count with 7438 species (63%), followed by trees (1792, 15%), shrubs (1409, 12%), climbers (869, 7%), subshrubs (243, 2%), and bamboos (77, 1%).

The study highlighted regional variations, with herbs being over-represented in the western states of the IHR, such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, but under-represented in eastern states like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. Bamboo was over-represented in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, while trees and climbers were over-represented in most eastern states but under-represented in western states of the IHR. Shrubs and subshrubs showed over-representation in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya but were under-represented in the rest of the states.

The study identified 374 endemic species in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by Assam (199) and Uttarakhand (165). Tripura had the lowest number of endemic species (18). Arunachal Pradesh also recorded the highest number of threatened species (96), followed by Assam (59) and Sikkim (44). Once again, Tripura had the lowest number of threatened species (21).

Researchers associated with the study revealed the development of a comprehensive database on native plant diversity in the IHR. This database showcases not only a considerable variation in species richness and distribution patterns but also harbours a total of 1123 endemic and 157 threatened plant species.

Sajad A. Wani, lead author of the study, emphasised, “The data on endemic and threatened species can serve as a guide for regional-scale biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration.”

Amid the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change emerging as formidable global environmental challenges, the ongoing climate change poses severe risks to global biodiversity, causing drastic changes in species composition, diversity, and distribution.

The study underscores the crucial need for the integration of biodiversity data at multiple spatiotemporal scales to understand the relationships between species, ecosystems, the environment, and society at large.

It advocates for a comprehensive and coordinated biodiversity assessment from the local to regional level as a requisite step to protect global biodiversity, improve human well-being, and restore degraded ecosystems.

