Guwahati: Padma Shri awardee laureate Lil Bahadur Chettri was bestowed with Life Time Achievement Felicitation on Saturday at his Guwahati residence by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), Assam State Committee, for his continuous contribution to Gorkha’s language and literature even at the age of 90.

Chettri expressed gratitude and recalled the Parisangh’s Gorkha Gaurav 2020 award he had received in Guwahati and expressed that the Parisangh’s honour is a recognition from the Gorkhas of the nation. “Along with the Gorkha Gaurav 2020 title, I humbly accept the lifetime achievement felicitation from the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, and I call upon the leadership to join and empower us at the Lil Bahadur Chhetri Foundation established in 2022 for the preservation and promotion of Gorkha’s language and literature,” Prof Chettri said.

Pertinently, the trust was formed with the goodwill of Padma Shri Prof. Lil Bahadur Chettri to encourage the literary talents of Nepali literature irrespective of any territorial variance.

Prof. Chettri is an acclaimed Indian Gorkha writer in the Nepali language from Assam, India and a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book Brahmaputrako Chheu Chhau. In 2020, the Government of India awarded him Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his contribution to literature and education.

In February 2020, at the 20th National Council Meet 2020 held in Guwahati, Assam, the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh ( BGP) decorated the legendary literary icon with the national recognition ‘Gorkha Gaurav 2020’ award.

