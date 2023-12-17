Guwahati: Padma Shri awardee laureate Lil Bahadur Chettri was bestowed with Life Time Achievement Felicitation on Saturday at his Guwahati residence by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), Assam State Committee, for his continuous contribution to Gorkha’s language and literature even at the age of 90.
Chettri expressed gratitude and recalled the Parisangh’s Gorkha Gaurav 2020 award he had received in Guwahati and expressed that the Parisangh’s honour is a recognition from the Gorkhas of the nation. “Along with the Gorkha Gaurav 2020 title, I humbly accept the lifetime achievement felicitation from the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, and I call upon the leadership to join and empower us at the Lil Bahadur Chhetri Foundation established in 2022 for the preservation and promotion of Gorkha’s language and literature,” Prof Chettri said.
Pertinently, the trust was formed with the goodwill of Padma Shri Prof. Lil Bahadur Chettri to encourage the literary talents of Nepali literature irrespective of any territorial variance.
Prof. Chettri is an acclaimed Indian Gorkha writer in the Nepali language from Assam, India and a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book Brahmaputrako Chheu Chhau. In 2020, the Government of India awarded him Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his contribution to literature and education.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In February 2020, at the 20th National Council Meet 2020 held in Guwahati, Assam, the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh ( BGP) decorated the legendary literary icon with the national recognition ‘Gorkha Gaurav 2020’ award.
Also Read: How Assam LitArt Fest can help showcase pulse of local enterprises
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Gorkha body bestows lifetime award on Padma Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri
- Tripura’s all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh hopes to don the Indian jersey
- 7 months on, does Human Rights have any relevance in Manipur?
- Tripura: Muslim body asks for resumption of Namaz in sealed mosque
- How Assam LitArt Fest can help showcase pulse of local enterprises
- Drinking during special occasions could affect how you parent your kids