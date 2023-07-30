Guwahati: The iconic Badungduppa Kalakendra, known for its “Under the Sal Tree” theatre festival, hosted a day-long children’s theatre festival in Rampur, Goalpara district, Assam, on Friday.
Organized in association with Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the 12th Children’s Theatre Festival at Badungduppa Kalakendra, Rampur showcased four plays. The festival aimed to promote local talent and encourage creativity among young minds, offering a delightful showcase of diverse theatrical performances.
The Children’s Theatre Festival was inaugurated by Ranjit Konwar. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a biography on Sukracharjya Rabha, written by Lukimoni Barua Bhuyan. Thereafter, the curtains were raised for the first performance of the day titled “Homework”. This play was written and directed by Chameli Rabha.
A play titled ‘Tek Tek Tektar’, written by Sina Rabha and directed jointly by Sina Rabha and Binanda Rabha was also staged.
‘Dhoppanni Saya’, originally written by Dharmeshwar Rabha and adapted and directed by Bijoy Rabha and Nirmali Rabha was performed in front of a packed audience.
As the sun began to set, the final performance of the evening, ‘Jumang Masi’ written and directed by Udbhav Rabha, was performed.
The Children’s Theatre Festival showcased some of the captivating works involving children and enthralled the audience. The festival saw an impressive gathering of theater enthusiasts, parents, and esteemed guests who eagerly anticipated the presentations. People from Guwahati, Goalpara town, Bongaigaon, and the nearby villages attended the festival.
Badungduppa Kalakendra, founded by noted Assamese theatre personality Late Sukracharjya Rabha, has been at the forefront of presenting theatre with completely natural setting – without using artificial light or sound systems.
Madan Rabha, Managing Director of Badungduppa Kalakendra, said “The Badungduppa Kalakendra family is happy to organise the 12th edition of Children’s Theatre Festival. The day-long festival gives us a unique experience of witnessing children-oriented plays, at completely natural setting.”
Rabha expressed gratitude to all participants, playwrights, directors, and the audience for making the 12th Children’s Theatre Festival a grand success. He emphasized the importance of fostering artistic expression among children and promised to continue organizing such events in the future.
As the curtains drew to a close, the audience left the venue with smiles on their faces, eagerly awaiting the next edition of the Children’s Theatre Festival.
