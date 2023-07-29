Guwahati: Amid violence in Manipur, the Rural Women Upliftment Society conducted a two-day free medical checkup camp in Churachandpur, providing crucial healthcare services to over 226 displaced residents who are currently staying in different camps.

The camp was organized with the support of ActionAid, a non-governmental organization committed to empowering communities during crisis.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Mary Beth Sanate, Secretary of the Rural Women Upliftment Society said, “Our hearts go out to those affected by the violence, and we recognized the urgency for medical support among the displaced population. These people have faced unimaginable hardships, and access to medical facilities is limited for them. With this camp, we aimed to bring much-needed medical attention and care directly to those in need.”

Four medicine doctors, a gynecologist, and two pediatric doctors provided consultations and care to address the various health concerns faced by the displaced individuals.

The medical team efficiently attended to 132 patients for general medical issues, offered specialized gynecological services to 37 women, and provided care to 57 children, ensuring their well-being during this difficult period.

Earlier this month, the Rural Women Upliftment Society held consultations for 825 patients. This highlighted the growing demand for medical support within the displaced population.

The organization, along with the support of ActionAid, ADRA and For One Life, said that it remains steadfast in their commitment to empowering and providing essential assistance to those affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

These medical camps serve not only to address immediate health concerns but also reflect the collective effort of the community in supporting and uplifting those impacted by the ongoing crisis.

With the spirit of solidarity and compassion, the Rural Women Upliftment Society said that it continues to make a positive impact on the lives of the displaced individuals, fostering hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Also read: 319 pregnant women received healthcare in Manipur since onset of crisis: Govt to LS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









