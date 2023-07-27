The landscape of one of the largest inhabited river islands in the world, Majuli, is in grave danger due to the Brahmaputra River’s extensive floods and bank erosion. Annually, perennial floods continue to impact those dwellers along the Brahmaputra plains.

The Brahmaputra’s volatile nature, deforestation, and encroachment of river banks are some significant factors contributing to the floods. The Assam Government and various organisations have undertaken several measures to address the flooding issue in Majuli.

These include building flood shelters, providing relief to affected communities and implementing early warning systems. However, these measures have not been sufficient to address the scale of the problem.

Livelihoods dependent on agriculture remain the most affected as farmers incur considerable losses. Food and water insecurity and greater vulnerability to climatic variations such as erratic rainfalls and rising temperatures are just a few emerging hitches the islanders have had to cope with in recent years.

Soil Erosion at Kamalabari Ghat

Flooded Waters in Missamara

Narratives of the Residence in Affected Villages

The Brahmaputra Valley’s environmental crisis has received little attention. Yearly floods leading to erosion have submerged extensive settlements, leading to migration and displacements. Dipok Mili, 57, from Bonoria Chapori, had to evacuate his home each time there would be a flood during the monsoon. Mili, who lives near the Brahmaputra River, claims that the river’s trail has shifted by a few metres nearly every year, compelling the entire family to relocate to higher ground. Mili adds that erosion and floods have recently pushed his village 1000 metres from the advancing river. He adds the villagers have had to rebuild their homes eight times in the past ten years, while many families have migrated to neighbouring districts in search of homes and livelihood opportunities.

In an interview, an NGO member, Brojen Pegu, 56, of Karatibar, quotes that at least 20 homes are typically demolished within thirty minutes when embankments collapse. Pegu added that 48 homes were razed in an hour in 2019. This poses the biggest threat to those living along river banks each year. During such a crisis, people who have lost their houses seek temporary shelter along highways, shacks and school buildings. However, these relief camps claim to be overcrowded and lack accessibility to basic amenities such as safe drinking water and sanitary kits, he adds. According to Pegu, those who suffer the most are the disabled and the elderly. Other severe instances also include malaria, snakebites and water-borne infections highly rated. In addition, it is discovered that the floods have caused a clean water deficit in the hamlets. Even though many homes have hand pumps, many are observed to be non-functional with very minimal efforts and intervention from the Government in far-flung locations.

Emerging Climate Change Trends

Global weather patterns are already being altered by climate change, and Majuli is witnessing a high consequence for the same. While the island has experienced perennial floods and erosion, it is found that flood intensity has undergone a significant shift in recent years. The responders mention erratic rainfall as one of the challenges in recent years. Doley (42) of the Mishing tribe asserts that flooding has persisted for extended periods, citing the peak flood months of June through September. However, recent shifts in rainfall patterns, which began in May, have led to earlier and more prolonged monsoon rain.

According to the project coordinator for the North East Affected Areas Development Society (NEADS), one of the new concerns in high-flooded areas is gradual and fast onset weather associated with climate change. He quotes that the community-based Disaster Risk Reduction System in Majuli, overall Assam, should emphasize early warning systems and long-term adaptation measures to confront future flood risk and climate challenges. Excerpts equally disclose promoting sustainable adaptation, particularly to livelihood should be one of the main focus areas in flood-prone villages. In contrast, he mentions that village-level advocacy in the agriculture and health sectors needs strengthening through multi-sectorial adaptation and prevention systems, including better transparency in National and State Disaster responses. One such need was to invite experts in villages to adequately explain and promote knowledge and awareness of climate risk and future preparedness.

Reviewing Existing Flood Policy in Assam

At present, the flood policy in Assam functions in three stages: immediate, short-term, and long-term measures supported by the Brahmaputra Board and the Government of Assam Water Resources Department at the state level. The State has been extending and reinforcing river banks, creating flooding walls, embankments, and porcupines and upgrading village drainage to assist and safeguard climate-vulnerable and flood-prone areas. However, current flood policies still need to look into implementing long-term solutions. Additionally, there is a need for continued support and collaboration between the State, NGOs and civil society to address current challenges and develop early sustainable interventions for people living in high flood-risk villages.

The State equally needs to be more adequate in reaching remote and far-flung villages. Nehru Pegu, a 42-year man belonging to the Mishing tribe in Missamara, stated that none of the Government and NGOs had visited his villages. He states, “No one has visited our village and looked into the matter or even provided flood relief in the last two years”.

Equally, a people-centric policy is critical in reducing future threats at the local level, mainly to protect residents settling along the riverbanks in the case of Majuli. In addition, alternative livelihood opportunities, capacity building and local community participation in the preparedness and recovery phase should be considered and embodied in flood planning and policymaking. Indian Flood control programs such as the National Flood Commission / Rashtriya Barh Ayog (RBA) and the Central Water Commission need comprehensive revision. Flood control policies must also address the issues and concerns of the people, starting by developing appropriate plans that consider the emerging trends related to climate change.

Navigating the Challenges Forward

The primary flood and erosion control strategies in Majuli, which involve building embankments and related infrastructure, significantly impact how people live and the surrounding ecologies. Instead of achieving their intended goals, these infrastructures have equally created many unintended risks. While government assistance is considered tardy and insufficient in certain regions, a holistic approach to floods and climate adaptation will be vital for Majuli’s future. However, it is also to be noted that effective knowledge management is necessary for efficacious future adaptation. The impending problems equally necessitate community-based approaches primarily focusing on improving early warning and strengthening resilient and sustainable strategies at local levels. Stakeholders should underline the danger of climate change and future flooding events to vulnerable and marginalized communities; this includes consistent training, awareness campaigns, and safety measures.

Due to climate change, Majuli is also likely to face hotter temperatures and denser monsoon rainfall, which further risks present livelihood systems, infrastructure, and biodiversity. Hence, building local capabilities and enhancing livelihood systems at the household and community levels will be crucial. A culmination of development efforts should be forwarded to empower communities through appropriate regional planning. The State and Civil Society Organisations must also make a concerted effort to increase the capacities of underprivileged people by promoting and strengthening adaptation systems and livelihood opportunities. Adequate records and detailed investigation need further exploration to strengthen prevention systems, particularly for communities heavily dependent on the Island’s resources. In the long run, it calls for more effective governance for flood and erosion control measures that are carefully considered and appropriate to the local environment.

Suggestive Measures: Integrated Approach

It is essential to establish a comprehensive strategy that incorporates local traditional knowledge and modern technology to manage floods in Majuli. This entails actions like encouraging sustainable land use, implementing better water management plans, and utilising cutting-edge technologies like remote sensing, GIS, and machine learning to improve flood prediction and response.

Additionally, it is equally essential to prioritize community engagement and participation in flood risk management; both land and water management. This involves empowering local communities with the knowledge and resources to respond to floods and involve them in decision-making effectively. By involving local communities, one can ensure that the strategies adopted are context-specific and effective in addressing the needs of the people.

The issue of flooding in Majuli is intricate and multifaceted, requiring a coordinated effort from various stakeholders. The risk associated with floods and other environmental factors in Majuli should be based on the preservation and sustainable uses of the region’s resources.

Views expressed are personal. Watimongba Longkumer is a PhD Research Fellow and Hemalatha Kannan is Associate Professor at Christ University, Bangalore

