Kohima: Tripartite talks between the Centre, state government and Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) are expected to soon begin, government spokesperson KG Kenye said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference in Kohima, the cabinet minister said that negotiations between ENPO and the Centre are nearing an end, following which a tripartite talk would begin to streamline the arrangements.
As reported earlier, the Centre had offered the formation of a Frontier Naga Territory (FNT) with legislative, executive, administration, and financial autonomy, where the performance of the proposed set-up shall be reviewed after a period of 10 years to assess its efficacy to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the Eastern Nagaland Region.
The minister for Power and Parliamentary affairs informed that the state government was kept in the dark about what was being negotiated between the ENPO and the Centre for a long time. Issues in regard to the formation of a new entity, he said, should be with the consent of the state government as it concerns all residents of the state.
While in 2011, the state government had recommended an arrangement for such an entity for the eastern districts, he said that there is no reason why the state government should not be taken into confidence at the present stage.
The state government, he added, has stepped up on participation and tried to study the status of the negotiations between the Centre and ENPO.
Also read: Nagaland, Centre to ink tripartite pact with eastern districts
