Guwahati: During a women’s derby match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, a ‘white card’ was introduced by the referee for the first time in football history.

While there are hardly any football fans who aren’t familiar with the red and yellow card for offending players, the white card left most of the fans confused about its purpose and use

As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada 👏 pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF — B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023

So what exactly is the white card and what does it mean?

According to the new initiative launched by Portugal’s National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED), the white card is shown to recognise acts of fair play on the field, in a bid to ‘improve ethical value in the sport’. The pilot project was implemented in the Portuguese leagues with the guidance of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

A fan in the stands fell sick and fainted during the match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon. The team medics from both sides rushed to the stands to take care of the situation and the spectator was provided medical treatment within a few minutes. Hence, the referee showed the white card to appreciate the efforts for the medics.

Benfica went on to win the encounter 5-0 in front of a record crowd for a women’s football game in Portugal.

