The end of the year is an emotional time for all of us. It reminds us of all the great memories we’ve cherished along the way.

And while you look ahead to your resolutions for the New Year, you will likely want to send New Year wishes to the important people in your life.

Sending New Year’s wishes to clients and customers is a wonderful way to build rapport, encourage brand loyalty, and express gratitude for their support in the previous year. But make sure your message is appropriate for your company and welcomed by your audience.

Here is a collection of short sayings and well-known quotations that set the appropriate mood for a formal New Year’s card.

May the year ahead be a journey full of personal growth for you. Happy New Year 2023!

Thank you for bringing such positive energy to the office. It’s a pleasure to work with you. I would like to wish you a very happy new year.

Here’s to a happy, healthy, and successful New Year.

Happy new year to colleagues of mine. May you prosper and let that talent shine. Thank you for the amazing work you have done, for in my eyes you are truly the number one.

We hope the New Year brings you good health, much happiness, and plenty of prosperity.

Best wishes from the team! We hope your New Year is filled with lots of joy, laughter, and good cheer.

New Years card messages for Friends

We’re so grateful that you could be here to celebrate the holidays with us and share in our good cheer! May our hopeful wishes follow you home and warm you through the new year

Happy New Year! We know that this past year has been full of challenges, and we pray that the coming year brings brighter days. Sending all our love and good wishes

In an extraordinary year, I’ve been grateful for your extraordinary friendship…. Thank you. And cheers to new beginnings!

I’m so grateful for your support and love this year. Here’s to many more years of friendship!

Here’s to another year of making memories with you, my cherished friend. Happy New Year

The future is your story to write… make next year the best one yet.

New Year card messages for family

Hope this New Year brings all the new things in your life you ever wished for. The only thing I wish to remain the same is the warmth and love that our family offers to us. Happy 2023!

Praying that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!

Happiness and prosperity are the two things that only matter to me being a member of this blessed and beautiful family. May we all have a Happy New Year!

I wish that as this year comes to an end it also ends all the difficulties and as the New Year dawns it brings all the successes and happiness for you and your family.

As the New Year dawns, I hope it gets filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy new year.

The taste of my favorite holiday meals, the scent of ace rose, the rustling of gifts and my beloved family beside me – it all gives me a special feeling of belonging that can’t compare to anything in the world. Happy New Year!

New Year card messages for loved one



New year’s greetings are all about being grateful about the beautiful connections that you have made throughout the year, and the ones that stood by you no matter how tough times got. One such connection is our partners, they provide us with such love , care and affection and letting know how important they are to us is an integral part of any new beginnings.

May the year of 2023 add to your life more reasons to smile, more reasons to be happy and more reasons to be successful… May peace and harmony, love and warmth, happiness and glory multiply in this coming year…. Wishing you a Happy New Year.

My resolution: More time with you.

Looking back on this year, I can’t help but be grateful for everything we’ve done together.

Happy New Year to my favorite person.

I can’t believe another year has passed. Time flies when you’re with the one you love most. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year, my love! I feel like I can accomplish anything in this new year with you by my side

New Year Quotes

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”

~ Hunter S. Thompson

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

~ Oprah Winfrey

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

~ Eleanor Roosevelt

As we look forward to the new year, let’s resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share.

~ Barack Obama

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

~ George Bernard Shaw

It’s never too late – never too late to start over, never too late to be happy.

~ Jane Fonda

A new year. A fresh, clean start! It’s like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities!

~ Bill Watterson

Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

~ Nido Qubein

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every New Year find you a better person.

~ Benjamin Franklin

We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives, not looking for flaws, but for potential.

~ Ellen Goodman

And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.

~ Rainer Maria Rilke

Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

~ Robert Breault

Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come,

Whispering “it will be happier”.

~ Alfred Lord Tennyson

Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.

~ Albert Einstein

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

~ Brad Paisley

You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand-new ending.

~ James R. Sherman

Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can.

~ Danny Kaye

