President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Kedarnath helicopter crash

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of pilgrims and the pilot in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, she said.

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

“The news of the death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

See more केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022

