New Delhi: Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died on Friday at the age of 30. The news of her death was shared by the late wrestler’s mother Terri Lee.
According to a CNN report, Terri Lee shared the news in a social media post saying, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”
Sara Lee was a famous WWE wrestler who also won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015.
The news of Sara’s death came as a shock to the wrestling world and tributes condoling her death poured in.
WWE wrestler Nikki ASH has shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Sara and wrote, “You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you, Sara.”
Wrestler Chelsea Green has also extended her heartfelt tribute to Sara Lee’s family in a Twitter post.
WWE, in its tribute to Sara Lee, said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
