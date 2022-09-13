Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday launched the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) for Manipur Civil Services (MCS) and Manipur Police Services (MPS) at the CM’s secretariat in Imphal.

SPARROW is an online system for assessment and record keeping of the Annual Confidential Report (ACRs) of officers based on the comprehensive performance appraisal dossier that is maintained for each member by the government. The system is being implemented in the state for MCS and MPS in the first phase. The application is developed by National Informatics Centre in consultation with ACR Cell and the Department of Information & Technology, Government of Manipur. The URL for the application is https://sparrow.mn.gov.in.

Chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P Doungel, additional chief secretary MH Khan and other senior civil and police officers also attended the programme.

Interacting with the officials, CM Biren expressed the need to adopt a holistic system of promotion of government employees so that they perform their duties with interest and dedication. He continued that senior officers shouldn’t make any discrimination among their subordinates during a performance appraisal, forgetting their personal enmities with them if any. The chief minister further stressed the importance of senior officers grooming their juniors in order to make them fit to perform their jobs while getting promoted to higher offices.

It may be mentioned that the application aims to facilitate the electronic filing of ACR in a way that is not only user-friendly but also allows filling from anywhere anytime as per convenience. The system will reduce delays in the submission and completion of ACRs. With the electronic system in place, the recording and movement of ACRs forms become seamless, quick and convenient due to inbuilt alert mechanisms through different modes at appropriate stages. It also provides status checks so that the officers know where their ACRs are pending as well as what is pending with them.

