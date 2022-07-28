Imphal: Health & Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan has assured the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the academic session of the medical college in Churachandpur is expected to start this year.

he was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Surjaumar Okram on the fourth day of the ongoing second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. Ranjan said that the academic session of the medical college in Manipur will commence once the Letter of Permission (LOP) is given by National Medical Commission (NMC).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister added that the application for LOP is at the processing stage and once the approval is given, the academic session will commence.

He also informed the House that the construction work of required infrastructure are almost complete and installation of equipment is in progress. The recruitment of professors is likely to be completed by August this year, he added.

Replying to a question raised by JDU MLA LM Khaute, Health Minister, Ranjan said that Rs 15 lakhs have been sanctioned for the construction of the Multi-Drug Resistant TB Centre at Churachandpur District Hospital. The work, he said is in progress and is likely to be completed within a short period.

PHED minister L Sushindro informed the House that steps had been taken up to ease the water scarcity in Ukhrul town. Replying to a question raised by NPF MLA Ram Muivah, the minister said that to ease the scarcity of water during the lean season, Ukhrul PHE division has arranged water tankers to supply water to the public as well as government buildings, hospitals, and schools. As part of long-term measures, hand pumps have been installed at 38 locations and pumping arrangement have been included in the ongoing water supply project at Ukhrul district headquarters under New Development Bank (NDB) funding.

Replying to a question raised by JDU MLA Kh Joykisan Singh, minister Susindro said that Phase II of Imphal Sewerage Project will benefit people as the work of the phase will be completed within two years. Regretting the inconveniences faced by the people, he said, tender process of five packages under the phase has been started and the work will be completed within the stipulated time.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Water resources minister Awangbow Newmai has assured the House that construction works of the left and right canal of Dolai Thabi Project will be completed by December this year. Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar Singh, minister Awangbow said problems pertaining to the works will be solved shortly. He said compensation to 203 pattadars has been distributed and remaining compensation of 39 pattadars has also been deposited to Deputy Commissioner, Imphal East. Replying to another question raised by MLA Khaute, the minister said that the department is planning to provide tapping point from Khuga Dam to augment supply of drinking water in Churachandpur/Lamka and its surrounding areas.

Govindas Konthoujam said that the total length of the State Highways in Manipur is 552.82 km and within this length, 163.10 km needs to be renovated/blacktopped at present. Replying to MLA Ram Muivah’s question, the minister said construction works of Imphal-Ukhrul (NH-202) will be completed by June 2023. He added that compensation to the affected families due to widening of the road especially in Litan Sareikhong sector are yet to be distributed.

Education minister Th Basantakumar Singh said that steps have been taken up to ensure Dhanamanjuri University to be a full-fledged University. Replying to a calling attention motion moved by MLAs Kh Joykisan and Surjakumar Okram, the minister said with the establishment of the University on 6th April, 2018, a regular Vice Chancellor has been appointed and recruitment of other administrative posts are also in the process.

Minster Basantakumar further said that above the existing 600 teaching and non-teaching posts of the University, more posts are required and recruitment processes have also been started. New infrastructures have been developed and most of the works have been completed. Regarding the recent agitation by the teachers, he said, talks has been initiated with the teachers and assured them to fulfill their demands. Classes have been resumed and examinations are on, he added.

Earlier moving the motion, Kh JoykisanSingh drew the attention of the House over the class boycott by the teachers of the University and urged the minister to look into the issue seriously as it relates directly to the academic career of the students. Surjakumar Okram also drew the attention of the House in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur CM felicitates Kamjong bodybuilders Solimla, Solan Jajo

Trending Stories









