Imphal: Yet another unaccounted explosion rocked Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday, this time at the house of a bureaucrat.

The blast took place at the residence of Pangeijam Gojendro, director of rural development, Panchayati Raj and settlement department, at Khabam Maning Leikai in Imphal East, at about 9:45 pm on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per sources, some miscreants hurled the Chinese-made grenade that landed near the bathroom of Gojendro’s residence.

No casualties or injuries were reported. However, a portion of the house was damaged due to the force of the explosion.

On Friday evening, a similar explosion took place outside the residence of agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh at Tera Sapam Leirak in Imphal West. The IED explosion occurred at around 9:40 pm.

Also read: I will compete with myself at CWG, strive to better my world record: Chanu

Trending Stories









