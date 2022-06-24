Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan has appealed the people of the state to enroll themselves through various schemes which are being taken up by the Centre and the state and benefit from it.

He was speaking at an interaction programme of Zilla Parishad members, district level officers, pradhans, civil society organisations and villagers held at Thiyam Konjil Mamang Leikai Community Hall under Keirao Bitra Sub-Division of Imphal East district on Friday.

The Governor said the Centre and the state governments have been taking up a number of welfare schemes and programmes through which the needy people are benefitted. He also stated that with an aim to develop India in all front and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developmental programmes in many sectors, including housing, health, education and infrastructure are being taken up in the country. For providing safe drinking water to every household in the country, Jal Shakti Abhiyan has been implemented, said the Governor.

Stating that there has been a number of initiatives in the state too, Governor Ganesan said the people should try to understand the initiatives and get enrolled through it. He further stated that as a result of maximum efforts made by the government, COVID-19 infection has been decreased almost to a negligible rate nowadays. He appealed the people to get vaccinated at least twice to fight the pandemic.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) from India by 2025, the Governor asked the district administration to take steps for conducting door to door survey and identify TB patients, so that prompt action can be taken up.

Earlier, representatives of various civil society organizations raised their concerns on various issues like road connectivity, power, health, education, etc., and urged the Governor to take steps. He assured them that he will ask the chief minister to take all possible steps at the earliest in the larger interest of the people.

MLA L Rameshwor Meetei and Imphal East deputy commissioner Khumanthen Daina Devi also attended the interaction programme.

