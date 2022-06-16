Agartala: A scuffle broke out between Tripura police personnel and Congress workers at the main entrance of Raj Bhavan on Thursday as the supporters of Tripura Pradesh Congress gathered there to meet in a mass deputation before the Governor.

The protest was organized against the ED’s investigation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

However, the protest took an ugly turn with AICC Secretary and Tripura in-charge Szaritha Laitphlang accusing OC West Agartala Police Station Subrata Chakraborty of molesting and groping her while preventing the protesters from entering the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to the media, Laitphlang said, “There is no women police deployed there. The male cops touched me indecently. In the land of Maa Tripureshwari, the administration is openly dishonouring women. Such acts will never be tolerated. I want justice. Today, I am the victim and if people don’t raise their voice, tomorrow your daughter will face the same.”

She said she went to hoist a Congress flag along with the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress president when she was harassed by the policemen.

Earlier, Congress supporters led by former CLP leader Gopal Chandra Roy had gathered in front of the Raj Bhavan and had raised slogans.

“The ED is unlawfully interrogating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the last two days, we have protested in front of the ED offices here in Agartala. Today, we have arrived here for our prescheduled Raj Bhavan Abhijan,” said Roy.

No one from the police department could be reached for a comment on the issue.

