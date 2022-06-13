Imphal: Three alleged drug peddlers, including one from Assam, were detained by Manipur Police with 1.073 kg of brown sugar on June 12 in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

According to the police, the recovered narcotic has a local market worth of over Rs 85 lakh and an international market value of over Rs 10 crore.

Sevanshon Sevan Raja and Sevan Raja Athoi of Kangpokpi district and Debashish Paul from Assam’s Cachar district were arrested, according to the police.

They were arrested on June 12, when police found contraband in their car, according to Jiribam Police Ksh Ravikumar Singh.

A team of Jiribam district police stopped their car travelling from Imphal to Jiribam and discovered 1.073 kg of suspected brown sugar.

The individuals, as well as the seized items, were turned over to the Jiribam police station for further legal action, according to the police officer

