Kohima: Under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ of the National Commission for Women (NCW) initiative, female students from Nagaland met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.

“Interacted with a delegation of students from Nagaland,” the premier tweeted alongside a group photo with the student delegation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Interacted with a delegation of students from Nagaland. https://t.co/E9C1ZJGvG9 pic.twitter.com/peZLJ5xWlt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2022

PM Modi and the female students were seen wearing various Naga traditional attires and ornaments.

An official update informed that the student delegation had expressed their contentment while meeting with the Prime Minister.

The PM and the students discussed the North-East, the PM’s experiences in Nagaland, the importance of Yoga, and various other topics.

Interacting with the students, the Prime Minister also enquired about the experience of the students as they visited and explored tourist destinations in Delhi. The PM had also suggested that the students pay a visit to the PM Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial during their stay in Delhi.

Also read: Nagaland govt taking steps to start first medical college and CMHIS

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









