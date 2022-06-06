Imphal: The Co-ordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and United Naga Council (UNC) has asked the Manipur government to adopt the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) to check the influx of immigrants from neighbouring countries.

In a memorandum submitted to chief minister N Biren Singh, the civil society groups urged the state government to give attention to the pressing issue related to the unregulated inflow of migrants and illegal immigrants to Manipur since 1947.

“The influx of immigrants has threatened the native people territorially, economically and social-politically,” the two organisations said.

The civil society groups in Manipur alleged that a large number of illegal immigrants are continuously migrating into the state from the long porous international boundary of Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The civil society groups stated that the immigrant influx has adversely impacted the demography, social order and geographical topography which is often manifested in racial, ethnic, religious and political tensions in the state.

The illegal immigrants also claim ownership of the native land, the groups claimed.

Many unrecognised villages have been mushrooming in some hill districts of Manipur over the last few decades, and the state government remain as silent spectator.

The groups further alleged that the present social unrest, conflicts, chaos and communal tensions persisting among the diverse section of the society are closely connected to demographic imbalance and land issues.

“Many present socio-political unrests in the state are directly or indirectly the consequences of the influx of migrants and illegal immigrants from neighbouring state/countries, especially Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal,” it stated.

It further stated that the native people of Manipur can no longer afford to remain silent as this menace has been adversely impacting the future and well-being of the original natives.

The civil society groups also cautioned that if the present situation is allowed to continue, more serious unwanted ethnic conflicts and violence is imminent in the state. To avert such unwanted eventualities, appropriate and timely intervention is required from the state government to ascertain the legality of such citizenships and the landholdings, it added.

The groups also suggested the need for scientific and reliable data on the population of native people as well as bonafide citizens of the state to check the rate of illegal immigration.

A competent State Population Commission is highly essential at this juncture to be established by the Manipur government at the earliest, the groups added.

