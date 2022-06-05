Imphal: One more powerful blast, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) occurred in Manipur’s Imphal on early Sunday. However, no injuries or casualties are reported from the incident, said the sources.

As per the source, the CCTV footage shows a man coming and planting the bomb at around 2 am at the gate of the Little Flower School (LFS) which is located along the National Highway 150 in the Imphal West district. The bomb exploded at the entrance gate of the school at around 3:10 am, it said.

The southern gate of the school has been reportedly damaged by the force of the blast.

Notably, this is the third blast that occurred in the Imphal city in a week.

