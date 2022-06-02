Imphal: Manipur Minister of water resource and relief & disaster management Awangbow Newmai on Thursday checked the vulnerable banks of Iril river and its tributaries namely Guru Pat stream and Yaralpat stream along with Kshetrigao AC MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan.

The ministerial team inspected critical areas such as the left bank of Iril river at Kshetri Awang Leikai Top Khongnangkhong, Salaudin and Jalil Mapa, Naharup Chandan Thongkhong, Khongjin Culvert Achouba and Saikhom Mapa. Moreover, the present conditions of streams from Yaralpat and Guru Pat, which is about 5.5 km in length, was assessed and a decision was taken to take up desiltation work after the monsoon season.

Briefing the media, the minister said expert opinion on study and technique on soil condition is required for a permanent solution to avoid flooding and soil erosion during the rainy season.

For permanent solution of affected areas, the minister said the department will submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the ministry.

The ministerial team was accompanied by additional chief engineer (flood) Y Homendro Singh, Shahid Shah, SE and executive engineer Remmei Ningthoujao of water resource department and other officials of the department.

