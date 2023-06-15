71 heritage sites damaged in 2015 Nepal quake restored: Report

Kathmandu: As many as 71 heritage sites in Nepal’s Pashupatinath area that were badly damaged in the country’s devastating 2015 earthquake have been restored, a media report said on Wednesday.

Ninety heritages in the Pashupatinath area, which comes under the UNESCO World Heritage list, were damaged by the 2015 quake, My Republica newspaper reported.

“As many as 71 heritage sites damaged by the 2015 April earthquake in the Pashupatinath area have been restored,” Dr Ghanshyam Khatiwada, the Executive Director of the Pashupati Area Development Trust, said.

Pashupatinath Temple is a famed Hindu temple located in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The restored heritage sites included the Jayabageshwori Temple, Mahasnanghar, Kulanand Jha Sattal, Guheshwori-based Seto Sattal, Lal Ganesh Temple, Amarakanteshwor Temple, the report said.

The reconstruction of the Vishwaroop Temple is taking place under a multi-year contract.

However, 16 heritage sites are still awaiting the rebuilding works to start.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

