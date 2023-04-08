Kathmandu: A 30-year-old Indian national was arrested from Nepal’s Chitwan district on Friday for ferrying a huge cache of hashish in a truck, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the truck owned by Kundan Patel, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar, in Chitwan district.

Police recovered 181 kg and 500 grams of hashish from the truck.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two youths were arrested on Friday for entering Nepal from the Indian border carrying over 5,000 tablets of Tramadol, a narcotic drug, police said.

They were identified as Dinesh Kumar Das, 26 and 19-year-old Santosh Kumar Das. Nepal police have initiated an investigation into this incident.

