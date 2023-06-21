New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

Musk told reporters after meeting Modi that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company’s former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent allegation against the Indian government.

“The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country,” he said, adding that it is impossible for “us to do more than that”.

There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and “we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law”, Musk said.

Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” he said.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future,” Musk said.

“We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India,” the Tesla CEO said.

In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India.” “I am a fan of Modi,” he said.

India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Prime Minister Modi met one-on-one with some of them while others met him in groups.

Taleb after meeting Modi said, “I commended India for its response to Covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it. Discussed risk taking and anti-fragility with the prime minister.”

On Modi’s meeting with Romer, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi

and eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof @paulmromer.”

“Discussions touched upon India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development,” he tweeted.

Another post by the MEA official described Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Dalio as “fruitful”.

“A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio,” he tweeted.

“PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. PM invited @RayDalio for further investing in India,” Bagchi said.

On Modi’s meeting with author Robert AF Thurman, Bagchi tweeted: “PM @narendramodi

held engrossing conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar and author, Padma Shri

@BobThurman.”

“Exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. Also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for preservation of Buddhist heritage,” the tweet read.

A tweet on the prime minister’s meeting with astrophysicist Tyson read: “Catalyzing India-US space collaboration!”

“PM @narendramodi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator @neiltyson,” Bagchi tweeted.

“Exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India,” the tweet read.

The prime minister also highlighted the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between India and the US under India’s National Space Policy, the MEA spokesperson said.

Modi is also scheduled to observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters here with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Representatives of over 188 countries are expected to attend the exercise.

On June 22, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Also Read | PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

