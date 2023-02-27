National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year in India to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman on February 28, 1928. This day provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of scientists, researchers and innovators in shaping the world with their innovations and advancements in science and technology.

When was the first National Science Day celebrated?

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to observe February 28 as National Science Day. The proposal was accepted, and the first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

What is the Raman effect?

It is actually quite an interesting phenomenon! The Raman Effect is where light is scattered by a molecule, causing a change in frequency and giving information about the molecule’s structure. The entire process is an important observation in spectroscopy that has resulted in a wide range of applications in chemistry, biology, and materials science.

What is the Theme for National Science Day, 2023?

For 2023, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has unveiled the theme Global Science for Global Wellbeing. The theme focuses on promoting the efficacy of science and technology to address pertinent global challenges. And recognizes its role in tackling issues like climate change, food security, social inequality and diseases. The world’s scientific community needs to unite to pursue a much-needed agenda of advancements in global science for global wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

How do we observe National Science Day as Nation?

Academic and research institutions across the country organise seminars, conclaves, and competitions such as speeches, debates, quizzes, street play and essay writing to commemorate the contributions of Dr. CV Raman. And also to nurture a passion for science in the masses, especially children. The events and activities organised are in sync with the theme of that year. For instance, the theme for 2023 is Global Science for Global Wellbeing.

Evolution of Science. A journey at glance.

The evolution of science can be traced to the earliest civilization, where metals were used after the process of metal extraction from the respective ore. Later, initial breakthroughs were made in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine through a series of experiments and observations. During the Middle Ages, scientific development stagnated as religious and political turmoil hovered across different societies. The renaissance period witnessed a resurgence of scientific development.

The era of the industrial revolution later led to massive development in the field of science led by pioneers like Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, who set the foundation for modern scientific methods. The precedence set led to a series of physics, biology, and chemistry breakthroughs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cut to today; we now have a very well-developed discipline of medical science, astronomy, geology, archaeology, metallurgy, geography and many more emerging from the stems of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

We have excelled beyond imagination in science and technology. We have AI, robots, space technology, humongous dams that can change the course of rivers, massive automation machines, and whatnot. Today, science continues to evolve and advance at an unprecedented pace, driven by technological advancements and the collective efforts of a global community of scientists.

National Science Day is not for scientists but for everyone.

Our understanding of science has evolved with time, and with greater understanding has come greater prosperity, high-end technologies, and easy-going life. Despite making exponential progress in science in every sphere that shapes our current understanding of our world and universe at large. We as a society have not been able to adopt Science and scientific temperament in our outlook. National Science Day is an opportunity to talk about and sensitise the common masses about the need for a scientific outlook to construct a progressive, egalitarian, free-from-superstition and just society. National Science Day is not a day for scientists, but it is a day to celebrate and inculcate scientific temperament in common masses. Let us not forget that embracing scientific temperament in our lives is our fundamental duty enshrined in the constitution.

Also Read | Why the largest structures in the Universe are still glowing

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









