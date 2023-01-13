Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. It is also known as Uttarayana, Maghi or simply Sankranti.

Owing to the regional celebration, Makar Sankranti is known by different names in different parts of the country. It is known as Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarain in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana and Rajasthan, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year. To make this festival a memorable one, here are few wishes and messages which you can share with your family and friends.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes and Messages to share with your loved ones

On this auspicious day dedicated to harvesting, I hope that the almighty give you the strength to harvest all the happiness and success that you and your family deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May God help you prolong your happiness and success just like the prolonged days that we will have from now. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

Let this festival bring prosperity and wealth to your life with a good harvest to dwell on. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

May the Sun God bring happiness and a lot of success and prosperity in your life. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti 2023.

On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I hope with all my heart that the Sun God may open doors of success and new paths in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

On this special day dedicated to the Sun, I hope you are blessed by the holy rays sent to you by the Sun God. A very happy Makar Sankranti!

May this harvest festival help you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope your life is filled with joy, love, prosperity and kindness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

Today you wake up early to cherish the scorching sun and clear the sky with your kite flying skills. Happy Uttarayan to you and your beautiful family!

May your life be illuminated by the colours of exuberance, cheers and ecstasy! Wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

May the northward moving Sun give you all the strength to eliminate the pessimism in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

I hope the Sun’s rays on this day dedicated to Surya ji are bright enough to wash out all the negativity around you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May God bring a lot of colors in your life on this day of new beginnings. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope the winds on this auspicious day help you fly your kite up high as well as take you on new heights this year. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

It’s a day of new beginnings for everyone and new begins are full of thrills and experiences. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti from my family and me!

Wishing you a very delightful Makar Sankranti 2023 with a sky full of kites and life full of success.

May the sun on this day dedicated to Surya be smiling at you, blessing you with tons of happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope when you reading this message written from the bottom of my heart, you know that Surya Dev is looking and listening to you waiting for you to make a wish. I hope it comes true. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

