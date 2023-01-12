Lohri, the harvest festival of Punjab, is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. People sing folk songs, perform bhangra, gidda and chajja, and relish traditional dishes by the bonfire. This auspicious festival is marked with a lot of fervour.

This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, a night before Makar Sankranti. On this lovely occasion, here are wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Wishes and Messages

May this Lohri fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri!

On this occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and wealth.

May this Lohri bring you good health and success. Happy Lohri!

Enjoy the sweetness of gur, gajak and rewri this Lohri. May the festival of Lohri shower you and your family with happiness and luck.

In the light of the holy bonfire, I pray that the zeal of the festival stays with you throughout the year and you get immense success.

On the festive occasion, wishing you a day filled with sweet surprises.

May the Lohri fire burn all the evils in your life and bring you happiness, love and blessings. Happy Lohri!

Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very happy Lohri.

Let the festival of harvest brighten your life with prosperity and success. May you be blessed with soaring happiness and wonderful celebrations. Happy Lohri.

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

Hoping this harvest season lights up the faces of all your dear ones. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Keep smiling and have a happiest new year. Happy Lohri.

I hope that the bonfire’s warmth, gur and rewari’s sweetness remain with you forever. Wish you a very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri! Enjoy the spirit of Lohri and make the day wonderful.

On this day of Lohri, I wish that the divine festival fills your life with prosperity and growth. May 2023 be a warm and fruitful year for you and your loved ones. With warm wishes and loads of gifts, wishing you an extremely Happy Lohri my dear.

May the positive vibes of Lohri take away all your distress and fill your day with immense happiness and success. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri filled with superb time with your loved ones, making it a memorable night of the year.

On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish that all your dreams work out and may your life get brighter with each passing day. May this warm celebration bring more achievement and glory to your day.. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

Warmest greetings to you my dear friend! May the auspicious occasion of Lohri shower abundance of happiness on you and your family. Let us pray for our prosperity and success.

Sending warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Wishing you good times with your family on Lohri. Celebrate and dance to the beats of dhol and nagada. Stay blessed and happy, dear friend!

Let yourself loose as I hope and pray that you groove to the dancing tunes on this Lohri. Have a beautiful time with your friends and family. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

Hope you are blessed with this Lohri and forever with good health, fortune, and bounties of joy. Have a joyous 2023 Lohri!

May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri!

On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri 2023!

May all your sorrows and pain burn in the flame of Lohri and may you be blessed with happiness and peace in our life. Sending you lots of warm hugs and wishes on this festival of Lohri.

May Lohri 2023 not only bring happiness in your life but also of your loved ones. May you have an amazing day with your family and shine as bright as the stars. Happy Lohri.

May we kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri and have brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to everyone.

Let us hope that this Lohri God brightens our lives like the fire of Lohri and showers it with happiness and prosperity. Sending best wishes on Lohri to 2023. Happy Lohri to you all.

