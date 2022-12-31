Start this new year with love, care, and bonding. The end of the year is an emotional time for all of us. It reminds us of all the great memories we’ve cherished along the way.

And while you look ahead to your resolutions for the New Year, you would like to send New Year wishes to the important persons in your life. So here is a collection of messages and well-known quotations that will set the mood for a New Year’s card. Hope this new year is filled with health, love, prosperity and loads of fun!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

New Year Wishes

It is the year to trust in yourself and pursue your wildest ambitions; a new year brings abundant opportunities.

I hope the New Year 2023 brings abundant joy, prosperity, love, and blessings!

The New year will be extraordinary and filled with happiness for you. I wish you and your family a wonderful new year!

I am very fortunate to have you in my life this New Year. Cheers to the many years that are still to come!

I am thankful for all the memories we have made together this year and the ones we will build together the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

To welcome the new year with someone like you is the best gift I could wish for. 2023 will be our most prosperous year.

Cheers to the New Year!! You have my most resonant and sincere wishes. Every day of your life may be filled with love, laughter, and pleasure. I wish you and your family a pleasant new year.

Wishing you a Happy New Year, bursting with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door!

May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2023!

It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new start. Happy New Year!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Happy New Year! I hope all your endeavors in 2023 are successful.

Happy New Year! Let’s toast to yesterday’s achievements and tomorrow’s bright future.

The New Year brings you happiness in the form of excellent health, enriching experiences, and the companionship of good friends.

Welcome the arrival of the New Year with a pure mindset and a kind heart.

Cheers to the New Year! Cheers to a year filled with abundant love, fun, and excellent physical health!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Happy New Year! I hope all your dreams come true in 2023. Onwards and upwards!

Wishing you and your family a happy new year filled with hope, health, and happiness – with a generous sprinkle of fun!

As the sun sets on another year, I wish you great company and good cheer.

Wishing you a blessed New Year! When I count my blessings, I count you twice.

Life is short. Dream big and make the most of 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Happy New Year Messages

May the New Year bring only happiness and joy to you and your adorable family. We miss you and hope to see you in 2023.

To a joyful present and a well-remembered past! We raise a glass to you this New Year all the way from [insert your location]. Best wishes for a magnificent 2023.

May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy. Happy New Year!

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years, because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

Embrace the new year with an open heart and a fierce spirit. Cheers to new horizons!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Happy New Year! Here’s to a year of good health, lots of love and plenty of laughter.

The past year was one for the books. I can’t wait to see what adventures await us in 2023!

I can’t thank you enough for sticking with me this year. Let’s make 2023 one to remember.

Happy New Year—may you have good health, good experiences and good company.

2023 is your year, I can feel it. Cheers to a new year and new opportunities!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

2022 was one for the books. Thank you for sticking by me through it all—happy New Year!

I’m forever grateful that our bond runs deep. Here’s to a memorable new year filled with love and happiness.

New year, new memories! Looking forward to 2023 and all it has to offer us.

Thank you for being there for me—not just this New Year’s, but every New Year’s. You’re simply the best!

There’s nothing like ringing in the new year with the best people around. Cheers to the people who made me who I am. Love you!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here’s to the conclusion of a wonderful holiday season filled with love and happiness. So excited to see what 2023 has in store for our family.

New Year Quotes

As we look forward to the new year, let’s resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share.

– Barack Obama

Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

– Nido Qubein

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

– Mehmet Murat Ildan

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every New Year find you a better person.

-Benjamin Franklin

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives, not looking for flaws, but for potential.

– Ellen Goodman

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

– George Bernard Shaw

It’s never too late – never too late to start over, never too late to be happy.

Jane Fonda

A new year. A fresh, clean start! It’s like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities!

– Bill Watterson

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

– Oprah Winfrey

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

– Eleanor Roosevelt

Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.

– Rumi

Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.

– Harriet Tubman

Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.

– Rumi

Also read | BTS 2022 recap: Top moments that left ARMY in awe

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









