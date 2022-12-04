Guwahati: Two FIFA World Cup Round of 16 games are lined up for today, December 4. In the first games, France will face Poland in an exciting contest.
The defending champions are looking to keep their hope of winning the World Cup again when they come up against Poland. Although France are unsurprisingly the favourites, the Poland side led by Robert Lewandoski shouldn’t be considered any less.
The second game for the day will be played between England and Senegal.
Gareth Southgate’s side booked their spot in the knockout stages as winners of Group B, cementing their place with a dominating 3-0 over Wales on Tuesday. On the other hand, Senegal qualified on the back of an enthralling third game encounter against Ecuador that saw them win by a narrow 2-1 margin.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 Matches today
France vs Poland: 8.30 PM (IST)
England vs Senegal: 12.30 AM (IST)
FIFA World Cup: Where to watch
All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.
