Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, puja timings, mahurat and origin

Bhai Dooj, also known as ‘Bhai Phota’ or ‘Yama Dwitiya’, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on October 26, which is a Wednesday. Just like Raksha Bandha, Bhai Dooj also celebrates sibling love.

On Bhaiya Dooj, sisters perform traditional rituals and pray for their brother’s well-being and brothers vow to protect sisters and offer gifts to them.

The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan as it celebrates the love between siblings with great enthusiasm.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Mahurat:

According to drikpanchang.com, Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01:12 PM to 03:27 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 02:42 PM on Oct 26, 2022

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 12:45 PM on Oct 27, 2022

Bhai Dooj Puja Samagri (thali):

As per the rituals, sisters start their day by preparing a ‘chauk’ using rice paste. A thali is prepared with materials like kumkum, rice, oil lamp, kajal, flowers and sweets etc. Some also keep pumpkin flowers, betel nuts, and a silver coin on their hands and pour some water on them. Following this, sisters put ‘Tilak’ on their brother’s forehead. Brothers and sisters share sweets with each other and exchange gifts.

Origin of Bhai Dooj:

There are various stories related to how Bhai Dooj celebration started. According to some legends, Yamuna, sister of the god of death, Yamaraj called her brother multiple times but Yamaraj couldn’t visit her. When he finally arrived, Yamuna became extremely happy and applied a ceremonial tilak on his head and prepared various delicious dishes for her beloved brother. Yamaraj loved the hospitality and felt enormously loved and respected. He asked his sister to ask for a blessing. Yamuna asked Yamaraj to dedicate a day for himself to visit her every year. Hence, Bhai Dooj festival starts when every brother visits their sister’s house.

Other legends say that Lord Krishna went to his sister Subhadra’s house after killing Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by performing aarti, putting tilak and offering flowers and delightful food. And this is how the Bhai Dooj festival started.

