Diwali 2022: Wishes, messages to share with your loved ones

The most-awaited festival of lights, love and happiness is here and the festivities are on top across the country. Diwali marks the victory of good over evil. It brings hope and excitement to people’s homes and marks the beginning of the joyous moments to spend with family and friends.

Diwali is simply the triumph of good over evil powers and spirits. The festival gives people hope and zeal to share it with others and to get rid of all forms of negativity in their lives.

Here are some lovely wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones to show your love and affection this Diwali –

May Maa Lakshmi shower you with her blessings and may you get rid of all your sorrows this Diwali.

May Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth shower you with riches. Here’s wishing you a blessed Diwali 2022.

This Diwali let’s be thankful for all we hold.

May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may they light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.

Hope all the lights of this year’s Diwali enter through the darkest of rooms and bring the brightest of light into your life. I hope you achieve all your dreams. Happy Diwali!

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and lighting up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may the prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives. Happy Diwali!

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Diwali!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity,Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali!

May you get universal compassion, happiness, and love on this Diwali.

Warm & elite wishes not only for a special occasion but for today and forever. Happy Diwali 2022!

May you attain all your wishes, and true inner fulfilment on this Diwali. We hope that Lord Ram enters your life and brightens up all your relationships. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family.

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a Mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy… Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2022!!

May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and your family. All your new ventures get success and progress. Happy Diwali!

Rejoice on this blessed occasion by spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Diwali!

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali!

