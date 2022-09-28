Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday night was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, the actress was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness. She is reportedly doing well now.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actress underwent numerous tests at the hospital that lasted for several hours.

Although no official confirmation has been made by her team, media reports say that the actress is currently doing well.

Earlier this year, Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after she had an increased heart rate.

Padukone, who was in the city shooting for her upcoming project, was kept under observation in the hospital for about half a day.

On the work front, the Bollywood star was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, which was directed by Shakun Batra.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Padukone’s next movie is going to be Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

See more

Next in line is a film with Prabhas, which is being helmed by Naga Chaitanya and will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Also read | Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

Trending Stories









